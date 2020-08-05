Crestview to hold Meet the Team Night

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview athletic Ddpartment will conduct its annual Meet the Team night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, using YouTube Live. All 7th-12th grade fall student-athletes and parents are requested to attend.

Athletic Administrator Matt Perkins said a link to the event will be emailed to coaches and then forwarded on to student-athletes. There will also be a link posted underneath the Athletics tab on the Crestview website, crestviewknights.com.

Meet the Team night will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on the number of people who can gather in one place. Community members will be given updates on ticket information along with an opportunity to ask questions.

Individual meetings with each team’s fall coaches will occur virtually based on the coaches availability.

Knight Pride Booster Club President Dave Kulwicki will be available virtually as well. The Knight Pride Club supports Crestview athletics through the purchase of team uniforms, facility upgrades, and needed equipment.

Due to the uncertainty of crowd restrictions from the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the Crestview athletic department will not be offering season passes at this time. As more information becomes available, community members will be receiving updates.

At this time, if tickets can be purchased, the prices have not changed from 2019 to 2020. All presale tickets will be $5 Adults and $4 students. Tickets at the gate will be $7.