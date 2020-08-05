Ohio State has new football schedule

Van Wert independent sports

Ohio State’s revised 10-game conference-only football schedule for 2020 was released on Wednesday morning by the Big Ten. The schedule, if played, consists of five home games and five away games.

The Buckeyes are currently scheduled to open the season on Thursday, September 3, at Illinois. The first home game will be Saturday, September 12, against Rutgers, before traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana to play Purdue on September 19.

After a home game against Indiana on September 26, the Buckeyes will have a bye week on October 3, then will host Nebraska on October 10. Ohio State will travel to Michigan State on October 17.

This year’s Michigan game will be played on October 24, making it the first OSU-Michigan game to not be the regular season finale since 1942.

The remaining games are at Maryland on October 31, at Penn State on November 7 and home against Iowa on November 21.

All game times have yet to be announced.

“This is not a final decision that there will be an athletics season,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. “It is the next phase in our responsible planning process with the Big Ten Conference to be prepared if we are able to have an athletics season.”

November 28 has been set aside as a flexible COVID-19 date, and the Big Ten Championship Game is currently set for December 5, but it could be moved back to December 19 if necessary.

2020 Ohio State football schedule

All games on Saturday unless otherwise noted, times TBA

September 3: at Illinois (Thursday)

September 12: vs. Rutgers

September 19: at Purdue

September 26: vs. Indiana

October 3: BYE

October 10: Nebraska

October 17: at Michigan State

October 24: vs. Michigan

October 31: at Maryland

November 7: at Penn State

November 14: BYE

November 21: vs. Iowa