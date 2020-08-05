Public-private partnership results in new park projects

New batting cages (above) were recently installed at Jubilee Park. photos provided

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Parks & Recreation Department recently completed two projects at Jubilee Park, with help from several local groups and businesses.

A new batting cage facility has been installed at Jubilee Park to help meet the growing need of local youth and high school teams using the baseball and softball fields at the park. The new cage has two separate batting cage nets to assist with individual and team practices and pregame hitting needs.

Use of this facility will be permitted during park hours, starting each spring and ending each fall.

Contributors to this project included the Van Wert Lions Club, which helped provide funds towards the two nets, field turf, and two benches to be installed in the near future. Elmco Industrial Services provided six steel posts to secure and hold the batting nets up, while K&L Ready Mix donated one yard of concrete.

New park benches were installed near a park play area.

The second project completed included two benches and a concrete pad next to playground equipment at Jubilee Park, west of the new batting cages.

The Van Wert Lions Club donated the two benches, while K&L Ready Mix donated a yard of concrete. The concrete pad was installed by the Van Wert Parks Department, with help from the City of Van Wert Street Department.

This project will help accommodate local residents wishing to watch their younger children enjoy the local playgrounds. The city is grateful for the assistance provided for these two projects.