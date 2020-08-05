VW man gets prison terms on drug counts

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man was sentenced to prison on a drug count, while a city woman was convicted following a jury trial, and three people were arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Danny Mullins, 62, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 12 months each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. The sentences are to run concurrent to each other and Mullins was given credit for three days already served.

Marissa Kreischer, 34, of Van Wert, was found guilty by a jury of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (fleeing), a felony of the third degree, and assault of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony offense. A sentencing date will be scheduled at a later date.

The following were also arraigned this past week:

Phillip Schmidt, 46, of Celina, pleaded not guilty to one count of intimidation, a felony of the third degree. He was ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 19.

Nicholas Tarbet, 25, of Lima, entered not guilty pleas to one count of rape, a felony of the first degree; two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of gross sexual imposition, all felonies of the fourth degree. A $50,000 cash bond was set in the case, and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. August 19.

Eric Seekings, 37, of Paulding, pleaded not guilty to one count each of attempted aggravated burglary, a felony of the second degree; attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; attempted trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fifth degree; and communication harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and Seekings will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Monday, August 24.

Two people also entered changes of plea in Common Pleas Court.

Theresa Parks, 40, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed until she successfully completes a substance abuse treatment program.

Paul Bakle, 37, of Grover Hill, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was then sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for eight days already served.

Also Wednesday, Robert Seibert, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his unsecured personal surety bond by failing to report to probation for a scheduled pretrial conference. A new $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and a new pretrial conference scheduled for 10:15 a.m. August 24.