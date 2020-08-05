YWCA again plans Purple Light Nights

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County Victim Services Department will once again be bathing the town in purple lights for the month of October, and local residents can join the YW in its annual Purple Light Nights event.

Purple is the international awareness color for domestic violence and 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men will experience some sort of intimate partner violence — physical, emotional, or mental abuse. For the entire month of October, downtown Van Wert will be illuminated in purple to “shine a light” on domestic violence and bring awareness to the victims who have lost their lives and honor the survivors who have overcome their violent situation. The lights also represent a beacon of hope to current victims letting them know that help is available when they are ready to leave their abuser.

Purple lights will be on sale, beginning August 21 through September 4, through Eventbrite.

“We are excited to offer the option of online sales this year and will hopefully reach a wider audience,” said YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger. “Eventbrite offers a convenient option for credit card payments with their online ordering process.”

Schaufelberger added that, for those who prefer to pay with cash or check, lights may be ordered with a traditional order form which may be downloaded from the events page of the YWCA website and mailed with payment to the YWCA.

Other awareness events the YWCA normally holds annually for Domestic Violence Awareness Month are on hold, due to COVID-19. As future events are added, they will be announced on social media, as well as on the YWCA website and through digital media sources.

Individuals interested in purchasing purple lights may visit www.ywcavanwert.org for the Eventbrite link or for a downloadable order form (see the events page). Order forms with payment must be received by noon September 4.

The YWA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.