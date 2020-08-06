Governor tests positive for coronavirus

Submitted information

Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS — On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Governor DeWine tested positive, although he reportedly has no symptoms at the present time.

Governor DeWine is returning to Columbus, where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be retested.

Governor DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet the president. Lt. Governor tested negative.