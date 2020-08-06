Lady Lancers open fall sports season

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — The Lincolnview Lady Lancers began the 2020 fall sports season by placing seventh out of 10 teams at the Gary Broering Memorial Golf Tournament at the Mercer County Elks on Wednesday.

Senior Winter Boroff claimed 13thplace by shooting a 109. She was followed by junior Aryonna Boroff and senior Dylann Carey, who each shot at 113. Senior Annie Mendenhall shot a 129, followed by junior Andi Webb (132) and freshman Zoey Tracy (136).

As a team, the Lady Lancers shot a 467. St. Henry won the tournament with a 386, with Ellen Naumann finishing as the match medalist with a 69.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host the Lady Lancer Invitational at 9 a.m. Monday at Willow Bend Country Club.