Mary Kathryn (Davis) Hargesheimer, 97, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

Mary Kathryn Hargesheimer

She was born October 16, 1922, in Union Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Orel J. and Viola M. (Hessel) Davis, who both preceded her in death. On July 17, 1948, she married Charles A. Hargesheimer, who also preceded her in death.

Mary graduated from Union High School and Bowling Green State University. She was a retired home economics and sociology teacher, having taught at Rockford, Willshire, Hoaglin-Jackson, and Paulding schools. She was a lifetime member of North Union United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County. She was also a member of Van Wert County Church Women United, Van Wert County Retired Teachers Association, Van Wert County Historical Society, and the Van Wert County Genealogical Society.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Rose (David) Wherry of Van Wert, Vicky Racster of Van Wert, Wanda (Gary) Evans of Troy, and Rita (Charles) Kreinbihlof Findlay; 10 grandchildren, Kris Kill, Angela Plumley, Tim Racster, Steven Racster, David Racster, Bryan Long, Eric Long, Nathan Long, Laura Kreinbihl, and Marisa Kreinbihl; and seven great-grandchildren, Kenyon and Carolina Kill, Stella and Lincoln Plumley, and Case, Eli, and Gracelyn Racster.

An infant daughter, Dixie Sue Hargesheimer; three brothers, Ralph, Russel, and Jim Davis; a sister, Esther Painter; and two sons-in-law, Daniel Long and Rick Racster, also preceded her in death.

Due to current health concerns, a private service will be held in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: North Union United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

