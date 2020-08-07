The Van Wert County General Health District is reporting two new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 66 cases. Both new cases are in the 40-49 age range.
POSTED: 08/07/20 at 2:11 pm. FILED UNDER: News
