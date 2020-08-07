Hidden Spaces…

A number of people had the chance to explore unusual — and unused — spaces in the downtown area during Main Street Van Wert’s Hidden Spaces tour on Friday. Those taking the tour were able to see four different spaces, the area known as the Arcade block (100 W. Main St.), the Union block (101 W. Main St.), 117 N. Washington St., and 121-125 N. Washington. The spaces included a ceiling skylight (above), the former office of the local chapter of the American Red Cross (at right), and a wood-paneled area that must have been a grand space in its heyday (below). photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent