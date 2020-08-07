Humane Society donation…

Eaton Corporation recently donated $10,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society to be used towards operating expenses. The animals, staff, and volunteers are extremely excited about this sizable grant. Shown are (from the left) Erika Lobsiger, Eaton lead scheduler and Van Wert contributions lead; Meghan Baer, Eaton CI analyst; Deb Sealscott, Humane Society Board president; and Wade Adamson, Eaton plant controller. photo provided