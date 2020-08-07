Opinion: OHSAA plan isn’t a bad one

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s a plan that pleases some people, while others have questions and concerns or just plain don’t like it, but it’s a plan that should allow high school football games to take place in Ohio this fall, despite COVID-19.

The plan, released Friday afternoon by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, calls for the season to start on time (August 28) and last six weeks instead of the normal 10 weeks. After six weeks, all teams will qualify for the playoffs with a couple of twists added in by the OHSAA.

Van Wert and other Ohio teams will play six regular season games then enter the playoffs under a plan released on Friday by the OHSAA. Bob Barnes/file photo

The postseason will begin on October 9 and end no later than November 21, and the usual Harbin computer points system won’t be used to determine seeding in each region. Instead, coaches in each region will hold a tournament seed meeting the week of September 28 to form a regional bracket. It’s the same method used for other sports, namely boys and girls basketball, volleyball and baseball and softball. New playoff regions will be set in September.

One twist is schools are not required to enter the playoffs and can play regular season games up until November 14 if they so choose. Another twist schools that lose in the postseason will be allowed to schedule regular season games through November 14. The plan also allows schools planning on doing online-only instruction for at least the first quarter to compete this fall.

“Those that are able to start their seasons on time will be able to do so,” Jeff Cassella, president of the OHSAA Board of Directors said. “Those that are starting later can still have a season. Add in the option of all schools entering the playoffs and the possibility of schools still being able to play 10 regular season contests, and this plan is helpful to virtually all of our schools.”

All of this is contingent on Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health approve the plan, which would include lifting testing restrictions. Conventional wisdom says there’s most likely a handshake agreement in place to do just that.

It’s going to take some work to get new schedules in place and it’s going to be a different type of year for conference and league title races, especially in 10-team conferences like the Western Buckeye League and the Midwest Athletic Conference and the eight-team Northwest Conference. Yes, it’s a challenge, but I have confidence in the area’s athletic directors. They’ll get the job done.

Detractors of the plan say the all-in playoff format is just a way for the Ohio High School Athletic Association to make money. That’s only true if fans are actually able to attend games by then. There’s no guarantee that’s going to happen and even if it does, attendance could be very limited.

Here’s something else to consider – half of the roughly 600 football playing teams will be eliminated from the postseason after the opening round. They’ll be able to play more regular season games after that if they choose. The same can be said for teams who lose in the second round, etc. If fans are allowed to attend those post-playoff loss games (again, no guarantee), that money goes to the schools, not the OHSAA. With that in mind, I’m not sure I’m buying the “it’s all for the OHSAA’s coffers” argument.

Given the circumstances, it’s not a bad plan. Is it ideal? No, but it’s better than not playing at all or moving football to the spring. There was a recent proposal by a group of coaches to play spring football and while well intentioned, it wasn’t feasible in Ohio.

It’s an outside-the-box plan and assuming it gets the stamp of approval in Columbus, the OHSAA should get at least a little credit for finding a way to ensure the kids get to compete this fall.

If you have thoughts you’d like to share, feel free to email them to sports@thevwindependent.com.