Rotary, County Foundation fund new Fountain Park sign

The new Fountain Park sign funded by Van Wert Rotary Club and the Van Wert County Foundation lights up the downtown sky. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

Shown are (front row, from the left) Van Wert Rotary members Gary Taylor, Jacque Welch, and Wayne Kilton, Amanda Miller of the Foundation, and Rotary member Andrew Bashore; (back row) VWCF Executive Secretary Seth Baker, City Parks Director Kyle Klinker, Van Wert Live Director Tafi Stober, and Hall Block of the VWCF.

This past Thursday, August 6, marked the culmination of a project on which planning began more than 18 months ago.

The Van Wert Rotary Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary on November 22. In preparation, members decided that the addition of a permanent art installation and digital sign at Fountain Park would be a worthy endeavor to mark the occasion. The sign would enhance the club’s 2005 efforts to build the concession stand and restroom facilities in honor of Rotary International’s 100th anniversary.

The previous non-digital sign, owned by The Van Wert County Foundation, was nearly unusable and needed replacing.

The new sign serves as a permanent art installation and provides vibrancy to the park, which is a major gateway into historic downtown Van Wert.

Much thought went into the design of the structure. The large A-frame beams pay homage to industrial roots, while the bright blue hue represents vibrancy. The brushed stainless steel waves show movement and play, reminiscent of the park’s fountain. Multi-colored LED lights add evening dynamics.

The digital communications aspect of the sign will help enhance marketing efforts for activities and events sponsored by The Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert Live, the Van Wert Parks Department, Van Wert Rotary Club, the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Main Street Van Wert. Fountain Park is a prime location for exposure to promote all kinds of activities that benefit the health, entertainment, and overall enjoyment of life for the residents of Van Wert County.

The estimated cost of a state of the art digital sign and structure was more than $65,000. The club raised and contributed more than $57,000 towards the project — proceeds from its 32nd annual Rotary Charity Auction, held in 2019. The Van Wert County Foundation provided the remaining funds for the project, which totaled more than $75,000 when completed.

The outstanding support and generosity of community residents and businesses was indeed a joy to behold. Van Wert Rotary Club and The Van Wert County Foundation are thankful to those who participated and contributed towards the purchase, design, and installation efforts.

The Van Wert County Foundation and Van Wert Rotary are also pleased to present this vibrant asset to the community.