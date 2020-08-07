Van Wert Live cancels all ticketed events

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation has announced the cancelation of all ticketed Van Wert Live events at all venues, due to the inability to produce revenue and sustain operations under the mass gathering restrictions imposed by Governor Mike DeWine’s mandate.

The Van Wert Live Box Office is prepared to issue full refunds of all ticketing events. The VWAPAF Board of Directors and staff are also extending the option for patrons to turn their refund into a tax-deductible gift as a 2020 contribution or as an account credit to be used for future ticket purchases.

The Van Wert Live Box Office will contact ticketholders via email or phone to provide further instructions. Beginning August 11, if an account credit or contribution has not been indicated, the refund will be initiated and patrons can expect up to two weeks for a refund by credit card or check by mail.

Patrons also have an opportunity to help in saving stages across America. The final push to Congress is happening now and there will not be another opportunity. If the #SaveOurStagesAct and #RestartAct measures pass, it will keep independent venues nationwide from closing permanently. Patrons can assist the VWAPAF by accessing the #SaveOurStages website now at saveourstages.com. Every voice matters as this is a time to share with federal legislators to save independent music venues.

The curtains are drawn, but the show is not over. Van Wert Live is dedicated to a future of economical and safe entertainment.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presents entertainment by way of Van Wert Live events that are powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

The Van Wert Live Box Office is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert. It is open from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 419.238.6722.