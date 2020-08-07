Vantage Career Center ready to begin new school year

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner wears a mask during Thursday’s meeting of the Vantage Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Like other schools in Van Wert County, classes at Vantage Career Center will begin later than originally scheduled, August 24, because of coronavirus concerns.

That information and more was shared during Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Board of Education. The meeting was held in the Cup and Saucer restaurant and was the first in-person meeting for the board since March 5.

Superintendent Rick Turner said juniors are to report for classes on August 24 and seniors will report the following day.

“Safety will continue to be our No. 1 priority and we have put many processes in place for our staff, our students, and our colleagues,” Turner told the board. “We’re optimistic that the high school can duplicate the successful reopening of adult education back on June 3, knowing that we’ll have many more people in the building.”

Turner also noted that, instead of two lunch periods, there will be four to help spread students out, and he said 700 cloth face masks and 250 face shields will be available, while plexiglas dividers have been installed in high-traffic reception areas. He also said the week of August 17 has been set aside as extra training time for staff members.

The board approved the amended school calendar and officially approved the reopening plan, along with Vantage’s remote learning plan and a handbook addendum regarding face coverings and a bell schedule, and board members heard a brief presentation from Precision Machining instructor Larry Ray, who shared hat visors/face shields he made.

During his report to the board, High School Director Mike Knott said two summer events were held with success.

“During the first full week of July we had over 80 percent of our students come in to get fitted for uniforms for this year and all of our students who came in were very aware of the atmosphere here,” Knott explained. “We asked them to wear masks when they came in to get fitted and they were very compliant with that and were very happy to be back in school.”

“Our cosmetology program ran a two-week ‘boot camp’ in July as well to help some of our students gain hours toward their state board certification and that event went very well,” Knott added.

Adult Education Director Kit Tyler said summer classes are finishing up and she noted upcoming nursing program numbers are low, with around 20 students.

“Every person we talked to said it’s directly related to COVID,” Tyler told the board. “They’re concerned we’ll be shutting down again and they just think that maybe this isn’t the year to do it.

In other business, board heard from Paulding County Habitat for Humanity Board President Clint Vance, who gave a rundown of a house constructed in Grover Hill with the assistance of carpentry students.

A one-year successor contract to the collective bargaining agreement between the board and the Vantage Teachers Organization was given approval and the board agreed to increase the rate of substitute teachers from $90 to $95 per day.

One percent salary increases were approved for Vantage’s technology coordinator, cafeteria manager, adult education director, maintenance supervisor and high school and facilities director.

Board members approved salary schedules for cafeteria personnel, custodial/maintanence/warehouse, teacher aides, computer technicians, secretaries, EMIS/assistant treasurer/superintendent secretary supervisor, media center, community relations coordinator, in-school suspension coordinator and preschool head teacher.

The board also hired a handful of adult education instructors on an as-needed basis, including Douglas Edelbrock, EMT; Mark Ernst, police academy; Diane Font, medical assistant coordinator; Gary Gasser, firefighting; Jessica Hoyng, practical nursing; Joy Miller, evening secretary, and Miriam Owens, youth facilitator for youth summer series.

Board members also agreed to pay Katie Drerup a $3,000 stipend as lead teacher.

Lonnie Nedderman was appointed as Vantage’s delegate to the Ohio School Board Association’s capital conference, while Pat Baumle will serve as the alternate. The November conference will be virtual, due to COVID-19.

The board accepted a grant of $40,000 from the Van Wert County Foundation from the Julie M. Strete and Laurence Bert Strete Memorial Fund for the planning and development of a registered nurse program in the adult education department. The board also accepted the donation of an Acura automobile from Seth and Yolanda Rosengarten of Ottawa and the donation of a Chevrolet Astro van from Donley Bell of Van Wert. Both vehicles will be used in the auto collision program.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, September 3. If possible, the annual Vantage All Boards Dinner will be held at 6 that night.