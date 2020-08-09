Connie Sue Johnson

Connie Sue Johnson, 66, of Convoy, passed away at 1:58 p.m. August 7, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Connie Sue Johnson

She was born October 15, 1953, in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl and Bonnie (Harter) Schaadt, who both preceded her in death. On June 27, 1980, she married the love of her life, Robert W. “Bob” Johnson. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Connie formerly owned and operated the Candy Bin in Van Wert for many years and retired from Central Insurance Companies in 2013 after 39 years. She was an incredible cook and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, sewing, quilting, and playing the slots at the casino. However, her favorite times were time spent with her family and friends.

is survived by her husband, Bob Johnson of Convoy; three children, Chuck A. (Shawnee) Foehl of Indiana, Elizabeth R. (Travis) Rhoades of Swanton, and Michael R. Johnson of Decatur, Indiana; her stepmother, Marvel Schaadt of Portis, Kansas; four siblings, Doris (Ken) Kundert of Delphos, Marie (Mike) Sheets of Van Wert, Robin (Doyle) Sheets of Convoy, and Mark (Laura) Schaadt of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Avery and Megan Foehl and Courtney (Gary) Lyons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy, with the Rev. Wayne Kargas officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, and an hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.