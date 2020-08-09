John Andrew Cowan

John Andrew Cowan, 47, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mercy Health in Lima.

John Andrew Cowan

He was born April 22, 1973, in Van Wert, the son of Beverley Jean (Camp) Cowan, who preceded him in death, and Philip M. Cowan, who survives in Van Wert.

Survivors include his six children, Tryston Cole, Thane David, Avery Claire, Ian Andrew, Caylin Ann, and Micah Philip; their mother, Renee (Haines) Cowan of Van Wert; two sisters, Laura C. (Christopher) Henkaline of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Nicole A. (David) Webb of Ann Arbor, Michigan; a brother, Benjamin A. (Amber) Cowan of Van Wert; John’s longtime friend, Heather Klausing of Van Wert; and nine nieces and nephews.

John was a 1991 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Wheaton College and the Cincinnati School of Mortuary Science. He was a funeral director with Cowan & Son Funeral Home for 22 years.

He had been a member of the board of Community Health Professionals, Elks Lodge, Van Wert Rotary Club, Century Club, and YMCA.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: His children’s educational fund.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.