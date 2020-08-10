ACRES AND ACRES OF SUNFLOWERS were on view over the weekend at Schoolhouse Farms 1863 near Rockford during a sunflower festival held there. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 08/10/20 at 7:23 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story
ACRES AND ACRES OF SUNFLOWERS were on view over the weekend at Schoolhouse Farms 1863 near Rockford during a sunflower festival held there. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 08/10/20 at 7:23 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story
Copyright © 2010-2020 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC