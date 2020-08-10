CERT helping victims of local house fire

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was called to assist a family who lost items following a house fire that occurred while the family was on vacation.

Following the family’s return, CERT compiled a list of items needed by family members after their home was declared a total loss and they lost everything inside.

Family members who lived in this house, located at 542 S. Vine St., which was declared a total loss after a recent fire, are in need of clothes and other household items. CERT photo

In addition to normal household goods, family members also needed clothing in the following sizes:

Adult female: pants size 16, shirt size XL, shoe size 11, coat size XL

Adult male: pants size 34×32, shirt size L, shoe size 10, coat size L

Male child: pants size 29×32, shirt size SM/Medium, shoe size 10, coat size M

Female child: pants size 12 small girls, shirt size Y 5½, shoe size 7W, coat size XS

The Salvation Army will be collecting donations for the family at the Thrift Shop on South Washington Street on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Those coming to the thrift shop are asked to wear a mask, while all donations for the family will need to remain for 24 hours before being given to the family. Donations for the family should be labeled “fire” so they go directly to the family.

Monetary donations may be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation/CERT Fund at the foundation’s offices at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Checks should also include the word “fire” in the memo line to ensure donations go to the family.

For more information, call the Van Wert County Emergency Management Office at 419.238.1300.

CERT is a United Way agency.