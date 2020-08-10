Monday Mailbag: football in the fall

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions and comments about the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 2020 football plan, the playoffs, schedules and the status of major college football.

Q: I don’t understand why so many people are upset with the OHSAA’s six-game plan, followed by expanded playoffs. The complainers should be happy with any plan that allows the kids to play. Name withheld upon request

A: I must admit, I’m a little surprised at much of the negative reaction.

Of course it’s different that any other season, but this year is different than any we’ve known. The plan may not be ideal and there are still questions, but at least it gives the kids a chance to play, assuming Governor Mike DeWine signs off on it. I don’t normally assume things, but in this case, I think if the OHSAA truly plans to move forward with this plan, he’ll give the green light.

At this point, I’m not sure how many other realistic options exist for fall football. Some people may say play the season as scheduled and yes, that’s an option, but I’m not sure how realistic it is, given the fact that a significant number of schools around the state won’t field athletic teams until mid-September or early October.

Q: Is it true that the OHSAA didn’t discuss the six-game regular season with the OHSFCA before making the announcement. I’ve heard that’s the case. What have you heard? Name withheld upon request

A: I did some checking and yes, it’s true. The Ohio High School Athletic Association came up with the six-game regular season and all-in playoff format without discussing it with the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

Was the OHSAA required to consult with the OHSFCA? No. Would it have been nice if they did? Yes, and I’m a bit baffled as to why they didn’t. Perhaps nothing would have changed, but a phone call would have at least served as a common courtesy and a heads-up to the plan.

Q: Do you think any teams will opt out of the playoffs? If so, why would they? Name withheld upon request

A: I think it’s very possible that a small number of Ohio high school football teams will decide not to enter the postseason.

All schools are eligible to enter the playoffs, even if they don’t start in-person classes until October, but a decision to play or not to play in the postseason must be made in September. That alone could deter some schools.

Another reason could be a young team that struggles during the shortened season might not want to face a powerhouse giant in the opening round, but still might want to take meaningful snaps in a game against a more reasonable opponent. Remember, schools can schedule regular season opponents after Week No. 6 if they so chose.

Q: Will high school football teams play the first six games on their current schedules or are those schedules being redone? Name withheld upon request

A: Schedules are being reworked and I’m guessing most, if not all of the six games will be league or conference-only games. Obviously, Western Buckeye League and Midwest Athletic Conference schools won’t play a full slate of conference games, although I did hear an interesting take on what the WBL and MAC could do this fall. I’ll touch on that in Tuesday’s Random Thoughts column.

Q: With the MAC canceling fall football and the Big 10 strongly considering spring football, will this change the OHSAA’s high school football plans this fall? Name withheld upon request

A: Good question. I don’t have an answer.

Part of me says yes, part of me says no and so much has happened in the last week or so at the college and high school level that it’s truly hard to know what to think.

Q: Why would the Big 10 go through the trouble of making a new football schedule for this fall, only to cancel it and move to spring football instead? Name withheld upon request

A: Your guess is as good as mine.

As of this writing, no official decision has been made but it certainly sounds like Spring, 2021 college football is a strong possibility.

Let’s see what they say, if/when the switch is made.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.