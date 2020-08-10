ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next wee, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 at U.S. 224, both eastbound and westbound, Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone, beginning today, for a project that will reconstruct and lower the pavement beneath the U.S. 224 overhead to increase vertical clearance. The project also includes drainage work, and replacement of barrier wall and guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late October.

U.S. 30 traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction.

Liberty Union Road from U.S. 30 to Terry Road will close today for approximately three months.

The ramp from U.S. 224 northbound to U.S. 30 westbound will close in late September for approximately 30 days.

U.S. 224 is not expected to be affected.

U.S. 224 and Bergner Road, at the intersection, approximately three miles west of the city of Van Wert, will close at August 11 for approximately three days to remove an abandoned culvert.

Detour: Ohio 49 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 224 (see map).

Multi Route paving project will begin work today. The project includes resurfacing of the existing pavement, pavement repairs, work on curb ramps, and widening of bridge approaches on U.S. 224. Lane restrictions will be in place with traffic being maintained by flaggers. Work is expected to be finished by early October. Shelly is the general contractor.

U.S. 224 from the Indiana state line to the city of Van Wert.

from the Indiana state line to the city of Van Wert. U.S. 127 from the CSX Railroad line north of Main St. to the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road.

from the CSX Railroad line north of Main St. to the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road. Ohio 118 in Van Wert the bridge over Town Creek to U.S. 127/Washington Street.

in Van Wert the bridge over Town Creek to U.S. 127/Washington Street. Ohio 709 from Ohio 118 to Township Road 58.

Ohio 81, between Ohio 116 and Township Road 199, near Spencerville, is open following a culvert replacement.

Jefferson Street between Main Street and Crawford Street, just south of Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert, was closed May 11 for approximately 90 days for a bridge replacement. The work will be performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.