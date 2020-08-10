Van Wert golfers, netters begin play

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert High School’s golf team opened the 2020 season on Friday and the girls’ tennis team followed suit on Saturday.

Cougar golfers compete in Mercer County

CELINA — Evan Knittle shot a 93 to lead Van Wert at the season-opening Celina Invitational at Celina Lynx Golf Club on Friday.

Blake Bohyer fired a 107, followed by Evan Bracken (108), Lochlen Purmort (109) and Ian Rex (118). As a team, the Cougars shot a 417.

Elida won the 12-team tournament with a 319 team score, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (324) and Liberty-Benton (329). Elida’s Carson Harmon was the match medalist with a 69, and Kalida’s Ryan Klausing was the runner-up.

Van Wert is scheduled to compete at the Defiance Invitational today.

Van Wert 5 Archbold 0

Van Wert opened the 2020 girls’ tennis season with an impressive 5-0 sweep of Archbold on Saturday. The matches were the first ones played on the newly-refurbished courts at Van Wert High School.

At first singles, Allie Etter defeated Maggie Henry 6-2, 6-0, and Grace Lott posted an exciting 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 tiebreaker win over Mya Stuckey at second singles. At third singles, Lizzie Rutkowski earned a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Abbie Short.

The first doubles team of Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner defeated Archbold’s Adriana Thompson and Katie Rose 6-0, 6-2, and the second doubles team of Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Haville topped Abby Elkins and Aubri Delayny 6-1, 6-0.

“We’re excited to start our season off with a win,” Van Wert head coach Katie Peterson said. “We’re looking forward to playing more opponents and testing our abilities.”

The Lady Cougars will host Sidney Lehman Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.