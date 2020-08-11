VW County reports 2nd Covid-19 death

VW independent/submitted information

As of Tuesday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports the death of the second Van Wert County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The Van Wert County General Health District staff expresses its deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the patient. The patient was in the age range of 70-79.

Local residents should remember that the date of the release may or may not coincide with the date of the confirmed person’s passing. When the death of a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 occurs, the health department waits for the death certificate to be released by the physician in order to verify that Covid- 19 is listed as a cause of death.

As with reporting of confirmed cases, the health department works to ensure that we are releasing accurate information to our community, and this may cause a delay in when reporting occurs.

As of Tuesday, the Van Wert County Health Department reports one new confirmed case of Covid-19 of a person in the age range of 50-59. The total number of cases to date is 67 cases, with four of the confirmed cases still active. Another 61 cases have recovered, one person is currently hospitalized, and a total of two deaths reported.

For more information about Covid-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238.0808. For information on Covid-19, including ways to prepare and help protect the health of a person and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634. Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.