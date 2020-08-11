Debora J. Kramer

Debora J. Kramer, 57, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

Debora J. Kramer

She was born July 27, 1963, in Toledo, the daughter of Albert Errett, who preceded her in death, and Mary Jane (Clink) Davis, who survives. On July 18, 1998, she married the love of her life, Larry Kramer.

A 1981 graduate of Parkway High School, Debora went on to serve in the United States Army. She worked for many years as a truck driver with Conrad’s Trucking and Freymiller Trucking before devoting her life to caring for her children and grandchildren.

With the gift of gab, Debora never met a stranger. She enjoyed shopping, doing crafts, and listening to music. She was an avid reader and had a huge collection of books. She loved animals, especially birds, and always looked forward to beach vacations. Debora adored her family and would always attend her grandchildren’s events.

She is survived by her husband, Larry of Van Wert; two sons, Brad (Melissa) Kramer of Michigan and Larry (Jessica) Flory of Van Wert; five daughters, April Kramer of Van Wert, Rachelle Kramer of Cridersville, Jami Flory of Van Wert, Ashton Kramer of Indiana, and Autumn Vrabel of Toledo; two brothers, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Davis of Tennessee and Tim (Karin) Errett of Sandusky; 16 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Errett; her stepfather, JR Davis; and a brother, Mike Errett.

A memorial service will be help at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating.

Visitation is an hour prior to services at the church.

Preferred memorials in Debora’s memory: Van Wert Animal Shelter

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhar.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory of Van Wert.