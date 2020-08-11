Latta tours local companies making PPEs

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

U.S. Representative Bob Latta was in Van Wert on Monday to tour two local companies who have managed to survive — and even prosper — in what has become an exceedingly challenging economic environment.

Latta toured KAM Manufacturing and Universal Lettering, which share a building on Grill Road in Vision Industrial Park.

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (right) talks with KAM Manufacturing owner Ollie Adams about challenges the company has faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

Both companies have added the manufacture of personal protection equipment (PPEs) — masks and gowns, primarily — to the items they make, with KAM also receiving a $500,000 grant to purchase additional equipment that would allow it to increase PPE production.

Also Monday, Latta previously toured a plant in Paulding that is manufacturing Plexiglas barrier material, one in Oakwood that is manufacturing N-95 masks, and a company in Lucas County where hand sanitizer is being manufactured.

The Congressman said he is always impressed at the ability of American companies to meet and overcome challenges that come their way, noting that the Paulding company had been told it was impossible to manufacture Plexiglas in that facility.

“And in 10-12 days they were doing it,” Latta noted.

The addition of PPE items has been especially beneficial to KAM, which has added about 15 workers, according to owner Ollie Adams, bringing its current workforce to 45, from the 30 workers it had before the pandemic — nearly all of who had to be furloughed during the state-mandated shut down earlier this year.

A worker at Universal Lettering sews hospital gowns, a new line of business the company has taken on during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19-related problems are the third major challenge KAM has had to face in its existence. The company had to completely rebuild its Vision Park facility in 2002 after an F-4 tornado destroyed it, and then had to create its own Stephanie Dawn fabric and bag line after Vera Bradley decided to change suppliers a few years later.

Universal Lettering, which also sees some uncertainty in its primary business of manufacturing FFA jackets and related items, also is keeping its workers busy making gowns and masks, while the company also adding etching and embroidered items to its inventory, and was given the contract to distribute plaques and other items for the national FFA organization.

Latta said it is a tribute to the resilience of many American companies, which are overcoming challenges to their normal manufacturing business by coming up with new items and ways of doing business.