1st Baptist Church to hold drive-thru VBS

VW independent/submitted information

People looking for truth and hope during these difficult times can come to “Drive-Thru Vacation Bible School” at First Baptist Church of Van Wert, 13887 Jennings Road (corner of Jennings and Mendon Road) in Van Wert.

The public is invited to drive through on Wednesday, August 19, or Thursday, August 20, between 6:30 and 8 p.m. All ages and families are welcome! Volunteers will share a Bible-themed Gospel presentation of Jesus Christ, while children and their families remain in their cars to ensure proper social distancing and protocols.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led the church’s congregation and its volunteers to come up with new and inventive ways to reach the community with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. First Baptist looks forward to continuing to serve the community as the pandemic continues.

For more information, go to firstbaptistvw@metalink.net or 419.238.0333.