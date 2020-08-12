Golfers compete…

Lincolnview’s Annie Mendenhall eyes the green during the Colonial Golfers Club Tournament in Harrod on Tuesday. Mendenhall ended the day with a 115, and the Lady Lancers finished with a team score of 423 and a 13th place finish. Winter Boroff led Lincolnview led the team with an 88 and Dylann Carey shot a 114. Aryonna Hoghe fired a 116 and Andi Webb finished with a 126. The Lady Lancers will compete in the Celina Invitational on Friday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent