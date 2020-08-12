Tennis: Van Wert cruises to 2-0 start

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert moved to 2-0 on the young girls’ tennis season with a dominating 5-0 home sweep of Sidney Lehman Catholic on Tuesday.

Allie Etter won her first singles match over Liann Traney 6-0, 6-0, and Grace Lott defeated Annie Stiur by an identical score at second singles. At third singles, Lizzie Rutkowski beat Mary Lines 6-3, 6-1.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner enjoyed a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Madie Verdien and Tayler Rieneke, and Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 second doubles win over Lily Williams and Madi Gleason.

The Lady Cougars also dominated at the junior varsity level, with Piper Pierce recording an 8-0 win at singles, and Jadyn Bullinger/Sidney Rauch, Olivia Quillen/Ashlyn Jennings and Aubree Bear/Olivia Rutkowski posting doubles victories.

“I’m very glad to get a strong start to the season, and help build our confidence,” Van Wert head coach Katie Peterson said. “Some of our JV players were also able to get some experience, as well as a win under their belt. We will be using these early wins as we get ready for Celina.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Celina on Monday.