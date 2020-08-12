WBL football schedule

The Western Buckeye League released its revised six-game 2020 football schedule on Wednesday morning. There will not be a WBL champion this year and league officials decided against using a two-division format. The league tried to keep rivalry games intact and tried to balance strength of schedule. Van Wert will open with two home games against Elida and Defiance, then will travel to Wapakoneta before hosting St. Marys Memorial in Week No. 4. The Cougars will travel to Ottawa-Glendora and Bath in Weeks No. 5 and 6. For best results, click on the headline first.