YWCA to distribute grab & go snack bags

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA will be distributing grab and go snack bags in the Smiley Park parking lot from 9-10 a.m. Monday August 17, and the Jubilee Park parking lot from 9-10 a.m. Friday August 21. The snack bags are a continuation of the snack bags that were distributed throughout the summer.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen this community.

The YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and Van Wert County Foundation.