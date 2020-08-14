Friday Flashback: Hirschy wins No. 100

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back to January of 2011, when Van Wert High School wrestler Cory Hirschy joined a special part of Cougar history. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

Now there are 10 Van Wert High School wrestlers in the elite group previously made up of Brad Russell, Jason Roush, Adam Sinning, Brandon Kline, Zach Sully, Joe Quevedo, Rod McGough, Ben Collins, and Connor Massillo. Cory Hirschy, a senior wrestling in the 189-pound weight class, scored his 100th win in the match against Trotwood Madison at the Middletown Dual Tourney this past Saturday.

Cory Hirschy wrestles at a tournament in Dayton. (independent file photo by Mona Massillo)

Hirschy’s freshman year ended with 16-15 season record. He placed fifth at the Lincolnview Invitational, and fifth in the sectional tournament at 160 pounds, so he was a district alternate. He had 28 takedowns and 10 falls.

Hirschy’s sophomore year record was 27 wins, 14 losses. He came in third at Hamilton Township and fifth at the Oak Harbor tournament. He was the Dublin Scioto runner-up, and the WBL tournament champion in the 171-pound weight class. He was the sectional runner-up and a Northwest District II qualifier. He was a Lima Area Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star wrestler, and finished the season with 38 takedowns and 19 falls.

The junior year record for Hirschy was 27-15. He came in third place at Hamilton Township and placed eighth at the Greater Miami Valley wrestling tournament. He was fifth at the Dublin Scioto tournament, and fourth at 189 pounds in the WBL tournament. He placed third in the sectional tournament and was a Northwest District II qualifier. He finished the season with 56 takedowns and 17 falls. He won the Pin Pride award as he was never pinned that season.

So far this year, Hirschy has won 31 matches and lost 6, with 23 falls. He was the runner-up at Hamilton Township and runner-up at Clinton-Massie. He placed fifth at the Greater Miami Valley wrestling tournament and finished fourth at Dublin Scioto. He went 4-1 at Fairborn and was 5-0 at the Middletown Dual tournament. He is undefeated against WBL opponents.

Hirschy’s overall record is now 101-50. He has been wrestling since he was 6 years old and participated in Van Wert’s youth wrestling program. He competed in several youth tournaments and learned by watching his two older brothers (Chad 2001-2004 and Craig 2004-2007). He competed in the State Junior High tournament his eighth grade year. He is a four-year letterman and this is his second year of leading the Cougars as captain. So far he is a two-time All-WBL wrestler and has been a scholar-athlete the past two years.