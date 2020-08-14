Humane Society donation…

Randy Myers of Leland Smith Insurance is shown donating $5,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s building campaign. Accepting the donation is Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott. “We are so appreciative of the local support we are receiving,” Sealscott said. Plans are to construct a new shelter/adoption center on Fox Road. Pledges can be made over a three-year period by both businesses and individuals. More information can be obtained by contacting Michelle White, capital campaign chairman, at michwhite66@yahoo.com. photo provided