No season tickets for Van Wert football

Submitted information

Due to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) guidelines and the reduced number of regular season football games, Van Wert City Schools will not be able to sell season tickets for the 2020 football season.

All 2019 season ticket holders will be able to purchase their same season tickets for the 2021 football season.

As soon as the athletic department receives athletic attendance information, it’ll be released on the school website (vwcs.net) and social media.