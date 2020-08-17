Crestview Bd. hears about Washington, D.C., trip refunds

DARE Teacher of the Year Ben Schamp talks about his selection during Monday’s meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education. photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The annual Crestview Middle School trip to Washington, D.C., is off and refunds will be coming, but they won’t be for the full amount.

During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer said the trip was scheduled for May for eighth graders, then was moved to this November for the current freshman class, with June of next year considered as well. However, concerns about COVID-19 have led to the cancelation of all Crestview field trips for the upcoming school year.

Kreischer also said a survey of affected parents showed the overwhelming majority want a refund, and he told the board that refunds from K&K Tours of Celina will likely be 50 or 60 percent, because the tour company has already paid various vendors who are now struggling financially.

“It’s not K&K sitting there saying we’re sorry, we can’t refund your money,” Kreischer told the board. “It becomes a negotiation factor between their vendors and them and us and them.”

“It’s not a great situation, I understand, because I have a child in that class,” Kreischer added. “I paid my $1,000 just like everyone else so I’m in that boat.

Kreischer also noted that, while the school purchased trip insurance, cancellation because of the pandemic isn’t covered by the policy. Furthermore, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said the longer the district waits to officially ask for a refund, the smaller the refund will be — perhaps as little as 10 percent.

The board is expected to revisit the issue in September, and Mollenkopf will likely file the necessary paperwork in order for parents to get refunds.

Ben Schamp was honored by the board for being named National DARE Teacher of Year. He was nominated by School Resource Officer John Gabriel.

“I’m very honored, but it’s a community effort through the collaboration of myself, with John and our administration, to be able to make that big of an impact on our students,” Schamp told the board. “I’m thankful for all the support.”

In personnel matters, the board approved additional compensation for Shane Leeth and Geoff Waddles for extra time worked, and Jacob Harmon was approved as a volunteer football coach. A list of teachers and administrators for the district’s design team was given approval, along with a memorandum of understanding with the Crestview Employees Assocation regarding certified evaluations for the 2020-2021 school year.

Board members learned this year’s Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference, scheduled for November 8-10, will be a virtual conference, and the board was told a replacement is needed for the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Board of Education. Current WBESC board member Mike Schlagbaum is resigning next month because he’s moving outside the district. Two people have expressed interest in the position.

The board graciously accepted a donation of $37,500 from the Bonnie R. Jones estate for scholarships, and a grant of $1,000 from the United Way of Van Wert County for the latchkey program.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the board toured the classroom addition site and the Early Childhood Center.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 21, in the new multipurpose room.