Royalaires coming to 1st Baptist Church

VW independent/submitted information

The Royalaires will be in concert at First Baptist Church in Van Wert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 23. The public is cordially invited to attend this special service.

The Royalaires group is based in Circleville and was organized as a singing group 50 years ago. The group has traveled extensively over the years, but primarily on weekends. For the past 29 years, the Royalaires have been a featured group on the “Singing at Seas” Southern Gospel Cruise with Templeton Tours of Boone, North Carolina.

The Royalaires

In April 2004, the group was privileged to travel to Fraserburg, Scotland, to participate in the 2004 Gospel Music Convention, which featured groups from five countries. Again, in November 2009, the group was invited back to Fraserburg to sing in several churches.

Jerry Metzler is the manager and emcee of the group and sings the tenor for the trio. His wife, Susan, sings alto and Michelle Davis of Marietta, Georgia, joined the group in 2004 to sing soprano.

First Baptist Church is located at the corner of Jennings and Mendon roads. For future information about the concert or the church, call 419.238.0333, email firstbaptistvw@metalink.net, or check out the church’s website at www.fbcvw.com.