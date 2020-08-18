Cleota M. Knott

Cleota M. Knott, 92, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born March 13, 1928, the daughter of Millard and Rosa (Miller) Knott, who both preceded her in death.

Cleota loved the Lord and enjoyed working at functions at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert. She was always helping others, and was faithful in sending get well, birthday, wedding, and other type cards. She retired from the Borden’s factory in Van Wert with 30 years of service.

Surviving include a nephew, James (Vickie) McDowell Marion, Indiana: three great-nieces, Lorinda (Arlen) Scott, Kimberely (Robert) Oakes, and Jennifer (Jason) Woodward; two great-great-nephews, AJ Scott and Cameron Woodward; six great-great-nieces, Brittany Oakes, Brooke Woodward, Abbie Stewart, Bailey Turner, Maloree Woodward, and Josie Turner; and six cousins, Jerri Thomas, Mary Chiles, Steve Coyle, Karen Gardner, Bonnie Agler, and Rex Miller.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Marcella G. McDowell.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted for Cleota at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. Laura Clark officiating.

There will be no visitation.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Van Wert Manor for the care provided to Cleota.

Preeferred memorials: Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Arrangements were made through Brickner Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.