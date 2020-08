Invite champs!

The Lincolnview Lancers display the championship trophy after winning the Lancer Invitational at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Monday. Lincolnview shot a season-best 334 to outpace St. Henry (346), Delphos Jefferson (392) and Crestview (435). Pictured from left to right: Cole Binkley, Avery Slusher, Evan Miller (season-best 78), Landon Price, Grant Glossett and Dane Ebel. Photo courtesy of Brett Hammons