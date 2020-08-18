OHSAA releases more guidelines

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — More guidance and information has been released about fall sports in Ohio.

In addition to spectator limits, 60 players per team will be able to dress for football, 22 for soccer and 15 for volleyball. Currently, only family members and people close to student-athletes, cheerleaders and band members will be allowed to attend games. More guidance is expected soon.

In addition, coaches must wear face masks at all times, including arriving and departing the facility and during games, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association said marching bands will perform only at home games.

The OHSAA will form a task force to set rules and guidelines for schools that opt to play fall sports in the spring of 2021.