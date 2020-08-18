Random Thoughts: NWC, WBL and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, the VW independent’s preseason NWC and WBL polls, the NWC’s format, Pigskin Pick’Em and an impressive streak between division rivals.

Justin Fields

A tip of the hat to Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields for spearheading an online petition to have the Big 10 reinstate the 2020 football season.

I have doubts it’ll change anything, but he certainly has the support of a lot of people.

Football polls

Since no football champion will be crowned in the Western Buckeye League and because of a different format in the Northwest Conference, the VW independent will not feature its annual preseason WBL and NWC polls this year.

However, if Governor Mike DeWine green lights the season during Tuesday’s press briefing, preseason capsules of the WBL and NWC will appear on the Sports page later this week, and a more detailed preview of Crestview and Van Wert will appear next week.

Fingers crossed

Here’s hoping Governor DeWine finally addresses soccer and football today.

I know he’s talking with school administrators later in the day and I take that as a good sign.

NWC and WBL football

If I had to pick a Northwest Conference football champion this year, I’d probably say Columbus Grove.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Bulldogs and perhaps Spencerville play in the NWC championship game in Week No. 6.

As far as the WBL, I can’t help think Kenton would have been a serious title contender this year, along with the usuals, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial. I also think Van Wert would have been in line for an upper division finish.

NWC format

I have to admit, I wasn’t quite sure what to think when the NWC released this year’s format with three regular season games and three tournament games.

I couldn’t decide if it was genius or crazy, but after giving it some thought, it seems like a great idea in a crazy year.

Kudos to the people that came up with the idea.

Pigskin Pick‘Em

If the football season is approved, the popular Pigskin Pick’Em feature will return to the VW independent Sports page next week, but due to the uncertainty of week-to-week play and the circumstances in general, there will be no guest selectors this season.

20 straight

It doesn’t matter what sport or team it is, 20 straight wins over an opponent is pretty impressive.

The Cleveland Indians have beaten the Detroit Tigers 20 consecutive times. The two teams will meet again this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so we’ll see if the Indians can add to that, or if the Tigers can pick up their first win against the Tribe since April 11, 2019.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.