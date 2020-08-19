Attendance caps set for fall sports

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS – New rules and regulations are out for the number of fans attending fall high school athletic events and as expected, attendance will be limited for the games.

In an order released on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said seating at indoor events (volleyball) will be limited to the lesser of 300 spectators or 15 percent of fixed seating capacity and the lesser of 1,500 spectators or 15 percent of fixed seating capacity at outdoor venues – football, soccer, tennis and cross country.

In addition, social distancing measures must be observed at all venues.