Nancy Cox

Nancy Cox, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, peacefully at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born March 22, 1952, in Celina, the daughter of Chester L. Grimm and Sally (Hay) Grimm, who both preceded her in death.

Nancy graduated from Celina High School. She had many talents and worked as a stay-at-home mom, babysitter, Hooks Drug Store employee, and was employed for many years at the Van Wert County Hospital.

She married the late Ervin M. Cox Jr. on November 1, 1969, and they lived together in Ohio City before moving to Van Wert.

Nancy is survived by her two children, Mindy (Bill) Barnhart of Weston and Chad Cox of Venedocia. She also has two grandchildren that she adored, Tyler and Katelyn Barnhart. Nancy loved her siblings dearly, brother Jimmy and Beverly (deceased) Grimm, brother Tommy (deceased) and Connie Grimm, sister Martha “Ginger” Grimm, and sister Tammy (Dave) Stose. Her in-laws include Ervin Cox Sr. (deceased) and Helen Cox (deceased) Walter and Betty Cox, John Cox, Patty (Cox) Codling, and Eva VanFleet (deceased). Nancy is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Nancy always had a smile on her face, even though Lupus took a toll on her body. She was kind and loving to everyone she met. Nancy always put others first. She was very organized and wrote everything on her calendars. She loved to send words of encouragement to people through cards. She was a great cook and very artistic. She passed on her beautiful gifts from God to her family. She has always had a love for animals and purchasing a farm with her husband 20 years ago brought her great joy as she watched her animals.

As her health declined, she always had her mind. On Sunday, August 16, she asked her daughter to pray that she would walk again. They prayed together and on Monday, August 17, at 5:10 p.m., she took Jesus by the hand and walked home to Heaven. If there was one thing Nancy would tell you, it would be to never give up on someone, keep praying for their salvation and give God all the glory. Nancy did all these and so much more.

A private memorial service will be held for Nancy J. Cox and burial will take place at Venedocia Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.