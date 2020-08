WKSD/WERT set new broadcast schedules

Van Wert independent sports

Radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have released revised broadcast schedules for the 2020 high school football season. Games are subject to change and games on and after October 9 are TBA.

WKSD

August 28: Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

September 4: Crestview at Paulding

September 11: Spencerville at Paulding

September 18: Wayne Trace at Hicksville

September 25: TBA

October 2: Antwerp at Wayne Trace

October 9: Playoffs TBA

WERT

August 28: Elida at Van Wert

September 4: Defiance at Van Wert

September 11: Van Wert at Wapakoneta

September 18: St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

September 25: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

October 2: Van Wert at Bath

October 9: Playoffs TBA