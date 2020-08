VW Health District: 2 more Covid-19 cases

The Van Wert County General Health District reports two new cases of Covid-19 since August 19. One case is in the birth-19 age category and the second is between 20 and 29 years old. The statistics for Covid-19 will now be updated weekly on Wednesday. For more information, daily updates, and total cases, including probable cases, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.