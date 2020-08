Humane Society donation…

Kevin Merkle of Merkle Insurance Agency donated $500 to the Van Wert County Humane Society. Funds will go towards the society’s capital campaign initiative. Shown above is Merkle (left) and Jeff Hood, Humane Society board member. “Every donation brings us closer to our goal of $600,000,” said Hood. Donations can be sent directly to the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891. Humane Society photo