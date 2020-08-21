The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

Lancer golf wins, soccer team falls

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s golf team continued their winning ways on Friday, while the soccer team opened the season with a non-conference loss to Ottoville.

Boys golf

Lancers remains unbeaten

Lincolnview improved to 6-0 (4-0 NWC) by shooting a team score of 170 to top Paulding, Delphos Jefferson and Crestview at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Friday.

Landon Price carded a 40, while Grant Glossett was right behind with a 41. Evan Miller fired a 43 and Dane Ebel 46.

Paulding finished with a team score of 180, Jefferson shot a 185 and Crestview 212. Will Sharpe led the Knights with a 48.

Soccer

Ottoville 5 Lincolnview 0

The season opener didn’t go as hoped for Lincolnview, as the Lancers dropped a 5-0 decision to visiting Ottoville on Friday.

Lincolnview (0-1) will return to action Tuesday against Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium

POSTED: 08/21/20 at 9:13 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports