Latta leery of mail-in voting legislation

Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-5th District) is sounding the alarm on legislation the U.S. House of Representatives is voting on this week that would negatively impact the reliability of absentee voting in northwest Ohio.

Bob Latta

The bill text, which was only released Wednesday without being considered through a hearing or markup, includes language that could force absentee ballots in northwest Ohio to be sent through the unreliable Metroplex facility in Pontiac, Michigan.

“I’ve been engaged with the USPS for years to try to fix the problems my constituents frequently experience when their mail goes through the Metroplex facility in Michigan rather than through sorting facilities in Ohio,” Latta said. “This is a major issue with all of the mail that comes in and out of our region, but it’s especially concerning when it comes to the sanctity of voting. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Frank LaRose asked that all ballots be sent to sorting facilities within the state of Ohio. The legislation that’s being rushed to the House floor could prevent the USPS from doing this, and it threatens the integrity of our election.”

“In 2016, more than 1,000 absentee ballots were delayed or lost in northwest Ohio during that year’s election, according to local election officials,” continued Latta. “While it does not appear that any races were ultimately affected by this discrepancy, the stakes are heightened this election where absentee voting will be much more prevalent. This rushed legislative process has instead produced a bill that would make the problem significantly worse in Ohio. I can’t in good conscience vote for legislation that would make it more difficult for my constituents to have their vote counted.”