VW independent roundup: golf, tennis

Van Wert’s girls’ tennis team earned an impressive road win and the Cougar golf team opened Western Buckeye League play with a dual match victory. The Lady Lancer golf team finished second at a tri-match and the Lancer and Crestview boys’ golf teams were in action earlier this week. Below is a recap of the action.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Defiance 0

DEFIANCE — Undefeated Van Wert (4-0, 2-0 WBL) breezed to victory at all three singles spots and picked up wins at both doubles spots to post a 5-0 at Defiance on Thursday.

At first singles, Allie Etter defeated Lucy Chavez 6-1, 6-1, while Grace Lott defeated Reece Miller 6-0, 6-1 at second singles, and Lizzie Rutkowski also won 6-0, 6-1 over Kaylee Shank.

The first doubles team of Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner defeated Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shcok 6-1, 6-6 (3-7 tiebreaker), 6-1, and the second doubles team of Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill outlasted Marissa Blunt and Sofia Castillo 7-5, 7-5.

“We’re very happy about our second win in the WBL,” head coach Katie Peterson said. “We’re going to use this momentum to carry us into the cougar classic tournament this weekend.”

The Cougar Classic will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Golf

Van Wert 177 Celina 182

CELINA — In a battle between cats and dogs, Van Wert opened the Western Buckeye League season with a 177-182 victory over Celina.

Senior Evan Knittle posted three birdies and took match medalist honors with an even par 36 at Celina Lynx. Cameron Terhark and Jace Fast each posted a 46, and Blake Bohyer closed out the scoring with a 49.

Evan Bracken and Lochlen Purmort finished with 55 and 56 respectively.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by runner-up medalist David Kramer, who finished with a 39.

Van Wert will host Defiance on Monday.

Lincolnview, Crestview results

Lincolnview shot a 176 at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Tuesday, besting Fort Recovery (180) Antwerp (189) and Crestview (212).

Landon Price carded a 41 for the Lancers, followed by Evan Miller (43), Dane Ebel (45), Grant Glossett (47) and Avery Slusher (49).

Tanner Myers led Crestview with a 46, followed by Will Sharpe (51), Evan Scarlett (52) and Trey Skelton (63).

Crestview returned to action Wednesday and finished fourth at a NWC quad at Colonial Golf Course in Harold.

Evan Scarlett was the top scorer for the Knights with a 51. Allen East finished with a team score of 168, Columbus Grove 188, Delphos Jefferson 206 and Crestview (234).

Lady Lancers finish second

PAYNE — Winter Boroff fired a 44 and Lincolnview finished second at Wednesday’s tri-match with Wayne Trace and Shawnee at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

Zoey Tracy scored a 53 and Annie Mendenhall and Dylann Carey were neck-and-neck with scores of 55 and 56 respectively.

Wayne Trace won the match with a score of 177 and the Lady Raiders were led by match medalist Kenadie Daeger, who finished with a 39. Chloe Parker (42) and Emma Cooley (47) and Riley Daeger (49) accounted for the remainder of Wayne Trace’s scoring.

Shawnee finished third with a team score of 212.