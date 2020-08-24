Monday Mailbag: ’20 high school football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the 2020 Van Wert Cougars football team, fan attendance, the WBL football race, state championship football games and the playoff format.

Q: After Friday night’s scrimmage, what is your take on Van Wert? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t read too much into scrimmages, simply because the object isn’t necessarily to win, it’s a time to work on certain things and game situations, tinker with lineups, etc.

Having said that, I think the Cougars will have nice team speed on both sides of the ball this year. Like any team, Van Wert suffered graduation losses but Keith Recker has some nice returning talent and some younger players ready to step up.

Check Wednesday’s Sports page for a more detailed look at the Cougars and the Crestview Knights.

Q: This isn’t really a question, but it’s a shame that so many people won’t have a chance to watch high school football in person this fall. It’s a shame that the Ohio High School Athletic Association set the bar so low by capping fans at 15 percent. These kids deserve better. Name withheld upon request

A: I agree it’s a shame but given the situation, it beats the alternative – no one playing or watching football or any other high school fall sport.

We all knew that attendance limits were coming and many people thought it would be 20 or 25 percent. I just wish Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health would have announced the guidelines sooner.

I haven’t been shy in saying DeWine could have made the same announcement in early August instead of August 18. Even August 13 would have eased some of the pressure on athletic directors and others.

However, as expected, all area athletic directors did a great thing getting things shored up in a very short amount of time.

Q: Would Van Wert have had a shot at winning this year’s Western Buckeye League football championship? Name withheld upon request

A: It would have been tough as it is in any year but I do think the Cougars might have been contenders in a normal year.

I still think Kenton might have been the team to beat and of course, you can’t count out Wapakoneta or St. Marys Memorial, or perhaps Ottawa-Glandorf.

It sounds like a cliché but I do think the top half of the WBL will be very strong this season.

Q: Since it doesn’t appear that state football championship games will be played in Canton this year, any other spots that are contenders? Name withheld upon request

A: We could see five to seven different stadiums used to host high school championship games this fall. There are plenty of fine high school and small college facilities around the state, it’ll just be a matter of finding some willing to host, especially given the COVID-19 situation at that time.

It won’t surprise me if Canton at least hosts Divisions I and II but who knows, maybe all seven title games will wind up there as planned.

Q: If this year’s football playoff format turns out to be a big hit, any chance the OHSAA will make it permanent? Name withheld upon request

A: Anything is possible but I seriously doubt that will happen.

This year’s format is made possible because teams are playing just six regular season games before the all-in playoffs begin. To make it work in a normal year in Ohio, you’d have to trim one or two weeks off the regular season, start the season a week or two earlier or schedule title games for the second or third week in December. None of those options seem ideal.

It really will be interesting to see how this goes this fall and remember, next year is when the playoffs will expand to 12 teams per region.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.