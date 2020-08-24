Robert E. Long

Robert E. Long, 86, passed away at his residence in Van Wert on Sunday morning, August 23, 2020.

He was born July 1, 1934, in Van Wert County, the son of Lewis F. Long and Goldie Edna (Johns) Long Wade, who both preceded him in death. On June 2, 1956, he married the former Marji Ann Edwards, who also preceded him in death on June 10, 2013.

Survivors include his daughter, Donna Kay Wheeler of Van Wert; a son, Mark A. (Stacie) Long of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Dustin and Nicholas Wheeler, Jason (Britney Ridenour) Long, Kylie Long and Cooper Long; three great-grandchildren, Aleah and Avianna Long and Noah Wheeler; a sister, Dorothy High of Portland, Indiana; and a special friend of seven years, Joyce A. Owens.

Bob was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis and Dale Long; and six sisters, Grace Dreher, Gladys Lee, Betty Agler, Mildred Long, Helen Pastor, and Roberta Porter.

Bob attended Ohio City-Liberty High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked for many years at Lloyd Motor Sales in Rockford and retired from Harter Corporation in 1996. He was a member of Ohio City United Methodist Church and Eureka Lodge 592, Free & Accepted Masons, in Ohio City, and American Legion Post 346 of Ohio City. He had also served as a volunteer on the Ohio City Fire Department.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Bob’s ashes will be interred with his wife Marji’s Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to Covid 19 health considerations, all visitors are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire Department or Ohio City United Methodist Church.

