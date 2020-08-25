Freeman R. May

Freeman R. May, 65, of Van Wert, earned his angel wings at 6:56 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Van Wert Health after a long, courageous 30-month battle with leukemia.

Freeman R. May

Born in Defiance on July 16, 1954, the son of William R. May Sr. and Opal (Gribler) May, Freeman was raised by his late “mom”, Maxine (Johnston) May after his birth mother passed away.

On July 16, 1983 he married the love of his life, the former Diana Mengerink, who survives in Van Wert.

Freeman had worked for the City of Van Wert until 1985 when he was first diagnosed with leukemia. He had also previously worked for E.W. Mengerink & Sons.

In addition to his wife, Freeman is survived by his daughter, Heather (Greg) Bartal of Tullahoma, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Kharee Bartal; three brothers, William R. May Jr., Roy May, Mike (Joelle) May, and Jeff (Tammy) May; a stepmother, Dorothy May; four sisters-in-law, Cheryl Freeman, Darcy (Hobie) McKeddie, Robin Mengerink, and Tammy (Paul) Cugliari; a stepbrother, Mike Protsman; and a mother-in-law, MarLou Mengerink.

In addition to his parents, Freeman was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Mengerink; and a mother-in-law, Jean Mengerink.

Freeman was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 178 in Van Wert, a former officer with the Sons of the American Legion District 2, a member of the Van Wert County Horseshoe Club, and a member of the former Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 886 in Van Wert. He then transferred his Eagles membership to Delphos.

Freeman was a very active volunteer at the local American Legion post and enjoyed inspecting Van Wert construction projects all around town. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns, but, most importantly, he loved spending time with his granddaughter, Kharee, and the rest of his family.

Freeman and his family were very appreciative of the doctors and nurses who provided wonderful care over the past couple years, especially Dr. Sreenivasa R. Nattam, and the volunteers who drove him to appointments and who donated blood.

A celebration of Freeman’s life will be held at noon Saturday, September 5, at American Legion Isaac Van Wert Post 178, 631 W. Main St. in Van Wert.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.